Equestrian equipment and vehicle stolen

Police are hunting thiefs who made off with at least £2k worth of equestrian equipment and a vehicle.

The vehicle was stolen from the Corbrack Road area of Portadown on Wednesday evening at approximately 11pm.

PSNI

The equestrian equipment included a black leather Barnsby GP saddle, black leather stirrups with chrome stirrup irons with a pink motif on the brow band or a black and chrome sweet iron full check bit with a copper lozenge in the middle. Please contact police on 101 quoting reference 2097 of 14/08/2019