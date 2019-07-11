Fake notes covered in hairspray being circulated in NI, says PSNI warning

Police have issued a warning about fake notes covered in hairspray being circulated.

PSNI Craigavon said this afternoon (Thursday): "We are currently getting reports of fake £50 and £20 notes in circulation around the wider Armagh area.

"It appears that they have been sprayed with hairspray !!

"All serials numbers appear to match.

"Please tell staff to take their time and not be afraid to refuse what normally is a small purchase.

The vehicle connected is 11MO **** Another vehicle is HM02 *** Both white van style vehicles.