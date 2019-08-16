Father and son attacked another relative after party

A father and son who attacked a relative after a family birthday party were both given suspended prison sentences last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

They were Dean Wilson (19) and Stephen Wilson (49), both of Carrickvale Avenue, Lurgan.

Both of them admitted assaulting a male occasioning him actual bodily harm on November 26 last year.

They were each given a sentence of four months in prison.

Dean Wilson’s term was suspended for two years and Stephen Wilson’s for 12 months.

The case had been adjourned from a previous court to obtain a pre-sentence report.

The court heard that at 2.50am the injured party was being treated by a paramedic at the Portadown Road, Lurgan.

He alleged he had been assaulted by his cousin who was wearing a pair of boxing gloves. The victim was left unconscious.

When police searched the home of the defendants the gloves were found.

The injured party suffered swelling to the face, bruising to his back and torso and there was dental damage.

Both defendants were interviewed and they made counter allegations.

Barrister Conor Lunny, representing both defendants, said there had been a family birthday party in the injured party’s father’s house.

He added that drink was taken and there was a scuffle. Dean Wilson went home and came back with his father and there was some dispute how the injured party ended up on the road.

Mr Lunny said that what happened was ‘inexcusable’ and the actions at the scene were aggravating.

He added that Stephen Wilson had not attended the party and was sober but accepted that he got involved in the fracas.

Mr Lunny indicated that the probation report was very positive. The defendants came from a decent family with a strong work ethic and there was nothing pending.

He added that Dean Wilson and the injured party had seen each other since and the injured party had shown a lot of forgiveness.

Mr Lunny said the victim hadn’t wanted the matter to go so far and didn’t hold any grudges against either of the Wilsons. He hoped that would be the end of the matter.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said this was a very serious offence aggravated by the fact that whatever occurred earlier Dean Wilson armed himself with martial arts gloves.

She added his father had driven him to find the victim and dished out punishment which was pre-planned and intentional.

Judge Kelly said she was shocked that the 18-year-old had been assisted by his father rather than the father trying to talk him out of it.

She pointed out that in the pre-sentence report the defendants presented different versions.

The son had said they were going to get cigarettes when they came across this person but she believed the father who said they had sought out this person.