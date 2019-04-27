Fell down stairs and tried to get his conjugal rights

A man who was so drunk he fell down stairs and assaulted his partner during an incident in Portadown has been ordered to stay away from her for three years.

Egidijus Petrauskas (39), Drumsill Park, Armagh, admitted common assault on a female on December 26 last year.

The case had been adjourned for a pre-sentence report and was dealt with last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

The court heard that at 2.42am police were contacted by the injured party from an address in Westland Road in Portadown.

Her partner was drunk and refusing to go to bed.

At 2am the defendant had been sleeping in another room and he came out to go downstairs. But he fell down the stairs because he was so drunk and went into the kitchen.

His partner told him to go to bed but he said she would have to go to bed with him or else stay in the kitchen.

Petrauskas then pushed her with so much force she fell and suffered a swollen knee.

The next day the defendant said he couldn’t remember anything except falling down the stairs.

A barrister representing the defendant said he was heavily intoxicated after drinking on Christmas Day and was embarrassed and ashamed of his behaviour.

He added that while he was on bail he had not been able to return to his property.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said he wouldn’t be able to as she was going to impose a restraining order because he didn’t understand the gravity of his actions.

Here is a fully grown adult, she added, falling down stairs while there is a child in the house and trying to get his conjugal rights by threats of violence. She said he thought he could walk back into the matrimonial home and be husband of the year but doesn’t get what effects threatening violence on the mother could have on the child.

Judge Kelly said for the reasons outlined she considered this a very serious matter with the defendant not taking this seriously and with his warped thought process.

She sentenced him to three months in prison which she suspended for two years.

The judge also issued a restraining order which will run for three years.Under this order he is not to have any contact with his partner directly or indirectly.