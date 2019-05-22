Female goat wearing 'leather collar' stolen from elderly N.I. couple

The P.S.N.I. has appealed for information that might help them locate a female goat stolen from an elderly couple in Northern Ireland on Tuesday.

The goat is described as black with white marks above her eyes and brown ears, wearing a leather collar said the P.S.N.I.

Library image of a goat - this is not a photograph of the stolen goat.

The theft occurred at the property of an elderly couple living on the Mullahead Road near Portadown.

"Did you see anyone suspicious in the area or have been offered a goat for sale?

"If you have any information please call 101 and quote ref 442 22/5/19," said the P.S.N.I.