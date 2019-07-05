Fine and ban for insurance offence

Leonard Michael Fox (46), William Street, Lurgan, was fined £500 for driving without insurance and banned from driving for six months at Craigavon Magistrates last Wednesday. For not having a driving licence he was fined £100. The offences happened on May 11 last year in William Street in Lurgan.

A defence barrister said Fox had an English licence and need to re-apply for it before he could apply for a Northern Ireland licence.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said the defendant had been banned for driving while unfit in 2003 and had never sat a test.