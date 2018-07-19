Fined £300 after police find cannabis grinder in vehicle

When police searched a car after they noticed a strong smell of cannabis coming from the vehicle they found a grinder containing a green substance.

Logan Robinson (22), Brookvale Walk, Lurgan, was fined £300 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for unlawful possession of herbal cannabis on May 1 this year.

He was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The local court heard that at 8.40pm on that date police stopped a car in Charles Street in Lurgan.

Robinson was a front seat passenger.

There was a strong smell of cannabis coming from the car.

A subsequent search uncovered a grinder containing a green substance in the rear passenger footwell.

The defendant admitted it was herbal cannabis andsaid it was for his own personal use.

Robinson appeared in court and pleaded guilty.