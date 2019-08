A 37-year-old man was fined £200 last Friday at the sitting of Craigavon Magistrates Court for driving without having insurance.

Andres Botero, whose address was given to the court as Beaumont Square, Lurgan, was also given six penalty points on his licence.

He was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The offence was detected on March 21 this year at Lake Road, Craigavon.

Mr Conor Downey, representing the defendant, said his client had obtained an insurance policy on March 26.