Fined for driving without insurance

A 24-year-old man was fined a total of £575 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for motoring offences.

Andrew Martin, whose address was given as Glandore Terrace, Portadown, pleaded guilty to the offences when he appeared at the court.

For not having insurance he was fined £250 and given six points while for failing to produce his licence he was fined £100.

A fine of £75 was imposed on each of three charges of having a defective tyre on his vehicle.

He was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that on December 30 last year police saw a car speed into Ulster Street in Lurgan.

They saw it parked in Brownlow Terrace and checks showed there was no insurance.

Martin was asked to produce his licence but failed to do so.

Both rear tyres and the front offside tyre were defective.