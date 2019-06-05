Forfeiture of car ordered

An arrest warrant was issued last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court when a 27-year-old man was convicted in his absence for a motoring offence.

Adam Chapman, Princeton Avenue, Lurgan, was charged with driving without insurance at Mourneview Avenue on December 19 last year.

The court heard that police checks on a car driven by the defendant showed there was no insurance in place.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, issued an arrest warrant to have him brought to court for sentencing.

She also ordered forfeiture of the car he was driving.