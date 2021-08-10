The PSNI said Glenview Nursing Home, which is in Bleary, Craigavon, has been regularly targeted by thieves over the last two months.

The home closed in 2017 after a series of inspections and the 25 residents transferred into the care of the Southern Health and Social Care Trust.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Bleary Nursing Home on the Bleary Road Lurgan has now been broken in to multiple times over the past two months.

The former Glenview Nursing Home in Bleary, which is now closed, has been burgled several times in recent weeks. Photo courtesy of Google.

“Thankfully the home is not being used at present and so there are no residents in it to be concerned for, however, it is still surrounded by residential properties which gives concern to the local homeowners.

“We will be doing what we can to prevent any further incidents, but wished to appeal to the public in the event that anyone has any information available to assist us in regards to these break ins. Phone 101 and use reference 1197 03/08/21. Thank you.”

This afternoon, police said it had received two reports during the past three months of break-ins at the former nursing home at Bleary Road, Portadown.

Sergeant Spence said: “On Sunday June 13, a report was received by police about the theft of lead from the roof of the building.

“The owner of the premises believes that entry was gained to the property, and the lead taken, sometime between May 30 and June 13.

“On Tuesday 3rd August, a further report was received that entry had been gained to the same premises, and damage caused to a door at the rear of the building.

“There were no reports of any items having been taken.”

Sergeant Spence continued: “This kind of anti-social behaviour is undesirable, particularly in an area like this which is surrounded by residential properties.

“I would like to reassure local residents and members of the community that police are determined to prevent such incidents taking place, and if necessary, will be stepping up patrols in the area in order to monitor this kind of activity.

“I would also appeal to members of the public to be vigilant, and report any suspicious activity that they witness, to police.

“The number to call is 101, and you can quote reference number 1197 of 03/08/21.”

You can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

