Four arrests after men stabbed in NI town

Two men suffered stab wounds in a serious altercation in a Co Armagh town last night.

Eyewitnesses said the men were seen laying on the road in the Glenmachan Road area of Portadown.

PSNI

Two men were taken to hospital and four people, including one woman, were arrested.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of an altercation involving a number of people in the Glenmachan Drive area of Portadown around 6.50pm last night, Wednesday 28 August.

“Police attended and observed two injured males.

“One of the males had sustained an injury to his head and the second males had sustained lacerations to his neck and head.

“Both were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries that are not considered to be life threatening.

“The two males, along with another male and female were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including assault, and later released on police bail pending further enquiries.

“The police investigation into the incident is continuing.”