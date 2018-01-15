Four months in prison for harassment

A 41-year-old man was given a four month prison sentence last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for harassment.

Tomasz Grzyb, Windsor Avenue Place, Lurgan, appeared in court via videolink from Maghaberry prison.

He admitted that between July 14 and July 21 last year he pursued a course of conduct which amounted to harassment of a female. The court heard a non molestation order against the defendant was in place until June 2019.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said there had been a number of phone calls over a seven to eight day period.

She told Grzyb this was a serious matter and that he had amassed a certain amount of prison time on this matter.

The judge certified the offence as so serious there was only one penalty she could impose. She sentenced him to four months in prison and ordered him to pay a £25 offender’s levy.