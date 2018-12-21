Gang of racist youths attack family

Police have branded as ‘appalling’ a racist attack on a Co Armagh family by a gang of young thugs.

The gang of teenagers have targeted a family in Portadown in what police have described as a ‘hate crime’.

It is understood these thugs threw objects at the family’s home in Ballyoran Park.

The PSNI also lambasted the teenagers’ parents and demanded that they step up and take responsibility for their children.

Just days ago an elderly woman and other families were targeted - again by a gang of teenagers.

In a hard-hitting post on PSNI Craigavon’s Facebook page, they said: “Where were your kids last night (Wednesday)?

“We again saw a large number of youths in the Ballyoran Park area causing significant amounts of harm.

“These youths have taken it upon themselves to target a resident of your community in an attack on their home, a family who have done nothing to warrant any type of trouble, targeted simply because of their race and nationality,” said the PSNI.

“This is a crime motivated by hate and as such we, as a police force, take this matter incredibly seriously.

“We want answers. This is completely unacceptable for anyone in our community to behave in this appalling manner, a gang of people targeting a family simply because they are different.

“It’s time to stop!

“If you were in Ballyoran Park last night around 6pm on Wednesday night and saw a group of young people throwing objects at a house please get in touch, we want to hear from you.

“Tell us the names of the people causing these issues and we can try and do something about it.

“The Police reference number is 1188 of 19/12/18

“This is an ongoing problem for many residents in the area, parents who don’t know where their kids are at night need to step up and take some responsibility, if you don’t know where your child is find out!”