Gave his brother’s details to the police

After giving his brother’s details to police a 47-year-old man later admitted who he was and that he did not have permission to drive his brother’s car.

Kieran Michael McKinney, Churchill Park, Portadown, admitted three offences when he appeared last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

He was fined £300 and given six points for driving without insurance while £100 fines were imposed for not having a licence and taking a vehicle without consent.

McKinney was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

When he was stopped driving a car on April 5 he said he was the owner and gave his name as Thomas McKinney.

On April 22 police spoke to him again and during the conversation he said: “To tell you the truth I’m Kieran.”

He had furnished police with his brother’s details.

Mr Gabriel Ingram said his client had been offered employment at a local garage on the condition he obtained a driving licence.

The defendant’s father had died the year before and he was feeling a bit down so he took the car to go to his father’s grave.