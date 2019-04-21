Girl, 14, charged over stabbing incident

A 14-year-old girl has been been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent after another teenager was stabbed in the neck, the PSNI has said.

The victim, who is 15, was left in a critical condition in hospital after she was attacked in the Deans Walk area of Lurgan at around 9pm on Friday.

Police said the suspect is due to appear at Lisburn court tomorrow.

A spokesman for the NI Ambulance Service said the teenager received treatment at the scene before being taken to Craigavon Area Hospital. She was later transferred to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast for emergency surgery.

DUP MLA Carla Lockhart said: “My thoughts are with the young girl and her family at this time. I have been speaking with the family throughout the night and whilst she remains critical she has undergone surgery and now in recovery.”

A spokesman for the Belfast Trust said the teenager’s condition was now “stable”.

Mrs Lockhart added: “I trust and pray that the young girl who is known and loved by so many makes a full recovery.

“I have been in contact with the PSNI and the young girl’s family and they are both keen to establish the facts around what happened. I would encourage anyone who witnessed anything to report it to the PSNI on 101.”