Goods which may have been stolen from local churches, charities and homes recovered by PSNI

Paintings, ornate door furniture, a sundial and cash have been seized after a police probe into burglaries of local churches and homes.

Two arrests were made after two house searches with around £5k in cash discovered as well as expensive brass door bell, and door knocker surrounds.

Stolen goods

Police said they also recovered paintings and some very old push/pull door bells as well as a small box.

Over the past few months, Churches and homes have been targeted not just in our district but across the country by thieves who have taken the valuable brass door bell and door knocker surrounds.

The PSNI said: “Thanks to some very useful information, we’ve carried out two house searches, making two arrests and seized around £5k in cash. We’ll now be in touch with colleagues up and down the country to see if we can get these ding dongs and knockers back to their rightful owners.”

It is understood some of the goods may have been stolen from local churches and charities as well as private homes across Northern Ireland.