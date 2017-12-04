Guilty of claiming almost £30k in benefits he wasn’t entitled to

A Lurgan man has pleaded guilty to dishonestly by claiming almost £30k in benefits he wasn’t entitled to.

John Ramsey (53) claimed Employment Support Allowance on the basis he was incapable of work.

The Department for Communities’ Financial Investigation Unit obtained a Confiscation Order to the value of £18,586.62 at Craigavon Crown Court last week.

During his claim to benefits, the defendant failed to declare that he held capital in excess of the statutory limits. As a result he received a total of £29,253.17 in benefits that he was not entitled to.

On 16 September 2016, the defendant pleaded guilty to one charge of dishonesty at Craigavon Crown Court. The defendant must satisfy the order by 1 March 2018 or serve a six month prison sentence for non-payment of the order, which will remain payable.