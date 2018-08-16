Had bought car for £500 that morning

A pre-sentence report was ordered last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court after a 30-year-old man admitted three motoring offences.

Andrew Philip Greenlee, Edward Street, Portadown, pleaded guilty to driving without insurance on May 24 this year, not having a licence and not having a vehicle test certificate.

The court heard he was seen driving at 2.45pm in Thomas Street in Portadown and checks showed there was no insurance. Police spoke to him in the car park of Lidl and he confirmed he had only purchased the car that morning for £500.

Further checks revealed he had no licence, having not reapplied following a disqualification in 2014. His solicitor, Mr John McAtamney, said he had a number of relevant previous convictions.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, adjourned the case until September 7 to obtain a pre-sentence report.