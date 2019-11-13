Had got car insured the day after offence

Danielle Hagan, Ballyoran Park, Portadown, was also given six points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that on September 19 this year at 4.15pm she was stopped while driving on the Garvaghy Road.

Police checks showed there was no insurance on her vehicle.

Mr John McAtamney, representing the defendant, said she had no previous convictions and no points on her licence. He added that she went the next day and put in place a policy of insurance.