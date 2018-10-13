Had to go to Greece for licence

A 24-year-old man who drove uninsured in Portadown was banned from driving for a total of six months last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Mihaita Adrian Fira, Marlborough Terrace, Londonderry, was also fined £200 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy for not having any insurance.

A fine of £75 was imposed for not having a licence.

The offences happened on the Brownstown Road in Portadown on January 18 this year.

A barrister representing the defendant said his client licence’s had expired and he had to go to Greece to renew it but it had been explained to him what would happen.

He added that the defendant produced a cover note but the insurance had expired.