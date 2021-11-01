Sinn Fein Cllr Liam Mackle branded the ‘vandalism and hooliganism in the centre of Taghnevan estate last night was an absolute disgrace’.

He said: “Many elderly residents were terrified and everyone woke up this morning to scenes of wanton destruction.

“This is not on and everyone in the estate needs to unite to condemn these thugs.

Taghnevan estate in Lurgan. Photo courtesy of Google.

“There is a new Community Association just formed and they will be working hard along with myself to try to improve the estate.

“The job is much more difficult if the young people of the estate have no respect for the area. Please respect the estate, the community and your neighbours.”

