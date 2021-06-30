Hate crime: Attack on home near NI hospital ‘despicable’

The incident, in which a number of items were thrown at the front door, happened in Kernan Grove in Portadown last Saturday.

Police said: “Shortly after 5:20pm, it was reported that a number of items were thrown at the front door and the side of a house by three males in the area. The males then made off on foot following the incident.

“Enquiries are continuing and at this stage, the incident is being treated as a hate crime.

The collision involved a car and a lorry.

“Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd has condemned the recent attack which police are treating as a hate crime.

The Upper Bann MLA said: “This attack is yet another despicable outworking of racism which continues to plague our constituency.

“I condemn outright this cowardly act of criminal damage upon the home of people who contribute far more to our society than faceless bigots with nothing to offer apart from hatred, narrow-mindedness and bitterness.

“I urge people to report any incidences of racism to the authorities, and to continue to enlighten and educate others.”

A PSNI spokesperson added: “Police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1533 26/06/21. You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ . You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ .

-

-

Arrest after two men injured during aggravated burglary Read full story here

-

-

Editor’s Message:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.