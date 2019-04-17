Homes evacuated in another NI town after security alert Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Police are currently attending a security alert at the Rathvarna Drive area of Lisburn this afternoon (Wednesday 17th April). A PSNI spokesman said a number of homes have been evacuated as officers investigate a report of a suspicious object. PSNI There are no further details at this stage. Portadown banner supporting Soldier F must be removed, says Sinn Fein Homes evacuated in security alert