Homes evacuated in security alert

Homes have been evacuated in Lurgan during an on-going security alert this morning.

The PSNI said: “Cornakinnegar Road has been closed between its junctions with North Circular Road and Tarry Lane while police examine a suspicious object.

“A number of homes have been evacuated as a precaution.”