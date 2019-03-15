Housing estate, plagued by anti-social behaviour, to get alley gates say NIHE

A Lurgan housing estate, plagued by anti-social behaviour, is to get the alleyways gated.

SDLP representative Ciaran Toman said NI Housing Executive had committed to providing the gates in the Shankill estate last November after a public meeting in Clan Na Gael.

Mr Toman said the need to prevent further anti-social behaviour in the area should be an urgent priority.

Mr Toman said: “The NIHE has conducted door to door surveys to guage support for the erection of gates and has requested the Maintenance Dept. to take measurements and to get a price to seek approval. This work is to be welcomed!”

Mr Toman said he was contacted by a resident after a serious incident in January.

He said two teenagers were lurking in the alleyways, one with a knife and were trying to find an easy way into a resident’s home. “Thankfully they were unsuccessful, as a neighbour sighted them and frightened them off.

“We could have been looking at a serious confrontation if the resident was at home!

“Alongside my SDLP colleagues, I have been working with the residents group on this issue, liaising with the NIHE on their behalf. Finally residents can ‘see the light at the end of the tunnel’ on this issue.”

“A Housing Executive spokesperson said: “We believe that all of our tenants should feel safe and secure in their homes.

“After consulting with the community we agreed to provide six gates in the alleys that go through the estate in an effort to reduce anti-social behaviour.

“To ensure the gates were made to the correct specification we had to go through a procurement process.

“This unfortunately takes a considerable length of time, however we can confirm this has now been completed.

“The gates are currently being manufactured and should be installed before the end of April.”