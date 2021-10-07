It begins with the actual 999 call made from Co Armagh lorry driver Maurice Robinson to report the people he had found “lying on the ground, not breathing” in the trailer he collected from Purfleet port on October 23, 2019.

Spanning Britain, Europe and Vietnam, the film shows how detectives disrupted a multimillion pound international smuggling ring with its roots in a haulage business in Northern Ireland.

The documentary, which goes out on BBC Two at 9pm on Wednesday, shows interview footage with Laurelvale man Robinson who police initially did not know whether to treat as a witness or a suspect.

Police and forensic officers at the Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, Essex, after 39 bodies of Vietnamese migrants were found inside the lorry on the industrial estate

However, when Essex police discovered that Robinson tried to destroy and dispose of a second mobile phone they were able to hone in on those higher up the chain in the human trafficking operation.

Using CCTV footage police were able to track Robinson’s movements and observe him checking the container shortly after making the pick up in Purfleet. He then waited 23 minutes before dialling 999.

Other calls made by the NI lorry driver led them to his boss Ronan Hughes, who ran a haulage company in NI. He became a person of interest as did a mystery man who Robinson called in Tilbury, who turned out to be pulling the strings in the trafficking gang.

DCI Ricky Thornton of the PSNI, who was interviewed in the documentary, said: “I became absolutely obsessed with catching Hughes.”

He said that through a PSNI investigation into the importation of class A drugs into NI, he knew that HGVs were being used to facilitate smuggling.

“I immediately recognised the lorry [in Essex] as being part of that investigation,” said DCI Thornton, who added that Hughes was hiding his smuggling by carrying out legitimate haulage work.

As well as the investigation in Northern Ireland, detectives were also studying the movements of the trailer in mainland Europe before it was picked up by Robinson in Purfleet.

That led them to Eamonn Harrison from Newry, another associate of Hughes, who dropped off trailer at Zeebrugge in Belgium.

With exclusive access to Essex Police, their officers and the evidence, this film reveals how detectives painstakingly pieced together a complex web of evidence, including the extraordinary role of Witness X, whose evidence helped bring down the gang.