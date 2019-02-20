“If I’d been on that footpath I’d be dead now” - passerby says after suspected drunk driver arrested

A woman has been arrested after a trail of destruction in Portadown left several cars damaged.

Police said a suspected drunk driver had crashed into one car near Bridge St garage in Portadown, then another parked car at KFC which then shunted into a third car.

PSNI dealt with a number of collisions in Portadown

PSNI Craigavon said crews from Portadown and Craigavon headed towards the incident including a blue light dash from Lurgan.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Thanks to some swift work from a member of the public, the driver was soon parted from her keys, and as our crew landed at the home address...along she came. Boom. You’re nicked.

“A great arrest for Wee V and the section as a whole. This could have been much much worse. Indeed as passers by commented, “If I’d been on that footpath I’d be dead now.”

“Yet again, the carnage of drink driving laid bare. The suspected driver has just blown nearly four times the limit in custody.”