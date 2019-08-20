Insurance firm withdrew cover

When he did not have a qualified driver beside him a 46-year-old man’s insurance company said they would not cover him.

Darren Samuel Lyons, William Street, Donaghcloney, was fined £100 last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for driving uninsured on April 16 this year. He was also given six points. For driving unsupervised he was given a conditional discharge for 12 months.

Mr Conor Downey, defending, explained that the person sitting with his client had passed the test but was still subject to the two year restriction.