Insurance wasn’t automatic

When his insurance wasn’t automatically renewed a 46-year-old man was driving uninsured in Portadown on April 9 this year.

Anibal Mariano, Kernan Hill Manor, Portadown, was fined £300 for the offence last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

He was also given six points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that at 9.30am the defendant was stopped on the Armagh Road, Portadown, and checks on the motor insurance data base showed there was no insurance in place.

Mr Philip Reid, representing the defendant, said his client did have an insurance policy which usually was automatically renewed.

He added that on this occasion it did not automatically renew but Mariano should have made sure. “It was a genuine mistake,” said Mr Reid.