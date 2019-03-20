Jail for man who stole money from mother

A 45-year-old man who stole money from his mother using her bank card was given a four month prison sentence last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Thomas Joseph Stephen Creaney, Moy Road, Portadown, pleaded guilty that between March 31 and June 19, 2012, he stole an Ulster Bank credit card in the name of Patricia A Lavery.

He also admitted seven charges of fraud by false representation which took place in June 2012. For each offence he was sentenced to four months in prison with the terms to run concurrently. He was also ordered to pay a £25 offender’s levy.

The court heard that on September 13, 2012, police received a report of the theft of around £800 from an Ulster Bank credit card. Various cash points had been used and the injured party believed the money had been taken by her son.

He had access to her card and pin number and she found her card was missing from its hiding place. Overall £799 had been stolen.

When interviewed Creaney made full admissions, claiming he had an alcohol addiction.

Defence barrister Ciara Ennis said it was accepted this was at the higher end of a breach of trust case.

She indicated that the matter had been adjourned for four weeks for her client to make restitution but this had not been done.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said there was no point in a compensation order because Creaney had since 2012 to pay back the money.

“You stole from a person who trusted you and shared her pin number,” the judge told him, adding that she trusted because she was not physically able.

“She brought you into this world, nurtured and cared for you and now that she has her own issues this is how you repay her,” she said. “You didn’t think it was worth one brass penny to give back this money. Your cavalier attitude offends me.” Creaney was released on bail of £250 to appeal.