Jail term for man who tried to kick and punch officers

A 21-year-old man was sentenced to a total of two months in prison last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for assaulting and resisting police.

Lee Knox, Lurgantarry, Lurgan, appeared in court on videolink from Maghaberry prison. He pleaded guilty to two charges of resisting police on May 31 this year and two assaults on officers.

The court heard Knox had been arrested on other matters which were now withdrawn and he attempted to escape. He attempted to kick and punch constables and continued to be aggressive. Defence barrister Aaron Thompson said Knox had been arrested for other matters and had reacted.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said that taking into account the nature of the charges and the defendant’s current remand status she said there was only one penalty she could impose.

She sentenced him to two months in custody on each of the two charges with the terms to run concurrently.