Jailed on his birthday after Larne incident

Details emerged as Malachy McCann, of Churchill Park in Portadown, appeared via video link from prison on his 23rd birthday.

A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, that at 10.30pm on June 2 this year following the reports from Larne Train Station police located a male matching the description a short distance away in the “middle” of the Harbour Highway A8 in Larne.

The defendant was intoxicated and was shouting and swearing.

Court image.

During a search no weapons were located and McCann was arrested for disorderly behaviour.

The defendant appeared at court via a video link from prison and pleaded guilty to a charge of being disorderly at the A8.

A defence barrister said the defendant had ongoing issues with drugs and alcohol.

On the date of the offence, McCann had been released on bail to a hostel in Larne.

The defence lawyer said the defendant was assaulted in Larne that day.

McCann was jailed for three months.

Editor’s message:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.