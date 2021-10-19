Mr Bailey-Sloan, who was aged 23, died in hospital overnight.

He has been described as ‘one of the kindest souls you could ever meet’.

Jake was aged just 19 when he started his own business in Bleary near Portadown four years ago.

Jake Bailey-Sloan INPT31-218.

He had been living with his grandparents David and Valerie in South Africa where they run an orphanage but returned home to study engineering at Queen’s University in Belfast.

He couldn’t find anywhere local to play paintballing - a favourite sport when he was in South Africa - so he decided to turn his hobby into a business.

He converted the then disused Blackers Mill into an indoor combat games centre.

Staff and customers of The Mill have been sharing their shock and grief on social media as news of his tragic death emerged.

David Bailey, right, and his grandson, Jake Bailey-Sloan pictured in what will be one of four indoor paintballing areas at Blacker's Mill. INPT31-219.

Yesterday the PSNI appealed for information following an incident in Portadown in the early hours of Sunday 17th October, which has left a man, aged in his 20’s, in a critical condition in hospital.

Detective Sergeant Stephen Wilson said police believe the injured man was assaulted outside licensed premises at the junction of West Street and Mandeville Street, in Portadown Town Centre, at around 1:40am on Sunday morning.

He said: “A short time after the assault occurred it was reported that the man had fallen in the street and was taken by ambulance to hospital.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. He is currently in custody assisting with police enquiries.

DS Wilson said: “From CCTV footage of the scene at the time of the incident we can see that there were a large number of pedestrians and motorists in the area. I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the assault or who has dash-cam footage from the scene which could assist with our investigation to contact detectives at Lurgan on 101, quoting reference number 569 17/10/21. A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”

