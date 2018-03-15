Jewellery stolen during burglary

Jewellery has been stolen during a burglary at a house in Gilford this week.

Police said the burglary happened at Chestnut Brae on Tuesday, 13 March between 8-11.30pm.

Detective Inspector McCamley said “It was reported that at some point between 8:00 pm & 11:30 pm entry was forced via the rear of the property and items including jewellery then stolen from it.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference CCS 1584 13/03/2018. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”