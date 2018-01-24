Junkies causing hell at ex-hall

Drunken junkies are terrorising residents in Portadown’s Obins Street with the problem escalating at weekends.

The former St Mary’s Hall, once a mecca for Irish dancing, plays and entertainment is now a den of iniquity - littered with drugs paraphernalia and broken bottles.

SDLP representative surveying the scene after yet another weekend of anti-social behaviour at St Mary's Hall in Portadown

Local SDLP representative John Creaney said he has raised serious concerns about the increasing levels of anti-social behaviour at the former hall site.

Mr Creaney said: “Several residents have been raising concerns on a weekly basis in relation to St Mary’s hall where youths appear to be using this site as a drug and alcohol den.

“Residents say there are youths drunk and falling all over the street and shouting at all hours early in the morning from Friday and all weekend. These incidents of anti-social behaviour impinge on the rights of those residents living nearby.”

Chief Inspector Jon Burrows said: “We take all instances of anti-social or nuisance behaviour extremely seriously. We will be reviewing the situation with regard to the former hall and discussing the matter with community and political representatives. “We will be conducting targeted patrolling over coming days and would strongly dissuade you people from congregating at the site. Becoming involved in underage drinking or illegal drug taking are not matters to be taken lightly and can have some very serious consequences for your future.”