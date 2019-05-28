Kicked door panel of vehicle and said he had ‘a lot on his mind’

A 24-year-old man who kicked a door panel of a car in Tesco told police he had a lot on his mind that day.

Ashley Aaron Follis, Ann Street, Lurgan, appeared last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court via videolink from Maghaberry prison.

He was charged with criminal damage to a door panel of a car on a date between September 6 and 9 last year.

A barrister entered a plea of guilty for him.

The court heard that damage was caused to a parked car in the customer car park of Tesco in Lurgan.

The defendant when interviewed said: “Guess I had a lot on my mind that day.”

A barrister representing Follis said he was concerned about an imminent bereavement.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said people usually suffered sadness about a bereavement not anger.

She adjourned the case until June 21 to get a report from the probation service.