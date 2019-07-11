‘Kicked off’ at home and in hospital

A combination order imposed on a 20-year-old female was revoked last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court and replaced with a custodial sentence.

Chloe O’Hanlon, Lurgantarry, Lurgan, had been convicted of disorderly behaviour, assault on police and resisting police at Craigavon court on June 6 last year.

She was made the subject of a combination order involving 12 months on probation and 80 hours of community service. However, the probation service applied at last week’s court to have the order revoked because O’Hanlon had failed to attend probation appointments on four occasions.

Defence solicitor Siun Downey said her client had completed 80 hours of community service.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said the offences crossed the custody threshold because they involved the defendant kicking off in a hospital. She added that because of her lack of a previous record she was given a community order instead of going to prison.

The judge said not only had O’Hanlon kicked off in the family home she was not content with that she kicked off in the hospital using foul and abusive language and treating the staff with disdain. She also pointed out the chances she had been given by probation since last June.

Judge Kelly said O’Hanlon had been warned that if she did not co-operate the order would be replaced with immediate custody.

She sentenced her to two months in prison and ordered her to pay a £25 offender’s levy.

Later in the court O’Hanlon was released on her own bail of £500 to appeal against the sentence.

Bail conditions include a curfew from 8pm until 6am and a complete alcohol ban.