Kids ‘screaming’ down phone during hoax 999 calls

Children are calling 999 screaming down the phone at call handlers, the PSNI has revealed as they dealt with an avalanche of firework attacks.

After a series of attacks on the PSNI in the Lurgan area over the last two nights, police have revealed the extent of abuse their teams have suffered.

Fireworks are also being thrown at police last night in the Shankill area.

There have also been attacks in Craigavon and Mourneview.

PSNI Craigavon told parents: “There are nearly 40 incidents on our screen since 4pm. Assaults, missing people, suspicious vehicles, RTCs, alarm activations, domestics.

“Now, we’re coming under attack from kids throwing fireworks at us around Rectory in Shankill.

“We’re also getting hoax calls on 999 from the area with kids screaming down the phone at our call handlers. This is the second night in a row.

“Get out there and take control of your children, before your inaction causes us to be unable to help those who actually need it.

“Residents are being tortured with fireworks being fired all over the place. Time for you to step up.”