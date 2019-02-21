‘L’ driver was discovered on the Northway with no-one else in vehicle

A learner driver’s insurance did not cover him because he did not have a qualified driver with him, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Friday.

Tomas Vencskus (26), whose address was given as Union Street, Portadown, was fined £200 and given six points for driving uninsured on December 4 last year.

He was also fined £25 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy for failing to display ‘L’ plates and fined a further £75 for driving while unsupervised.

The court heard that the defendant was stopped while driving on the Northway in Portadown.

He was a provisional licence holder and there was no other person in the car and no ‘L’ plates were displayed.

The defendant did have insurance but because he was not accompanied the insurance cover was withdrawn.

Mr Joe McDonald, representing the defendant, said his client’s partner was in Belfast.

The defendant had got a call to sign on for work on a short term contract.

He added that he took the car and although he was covered by insurance it was subject to him having a qualified driver in the vehicle with him.