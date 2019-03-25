Large bags of illegal drugs seized by PSNI to be destroyed

Huge bags full of illegal drugs, seized over six months, have been sent for destruction.

A transit van full of the drugs, seized in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon PSNI area, was photographed by the police at the weekend.

Illegal drugs seized by police over the past six months

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Our multi media campaign with Crimestoppers continues. You may have noticed some of our billboards and other advertising in the ABC area.

“These are the illegal drugs seized in the ABC area within this past six months. They are on route to be destroyed. A large part of this is down to you who assisted us with information so thank you.

“Please continue to pick up the phone and let us know what is going on in your area.

“Together we can make our communities a safer place.”