Learner driver was on motorway

A learner driver who was caught driving on the motorway was given a two week ban last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Luis Silvino Ximenes (42), whose address was given as James Street, Portadown, admitted three motoring offences which happened on June 30.

For driving unsupervised he was fined £75, ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and disqualified for two weeks.

Ximenes was also fined £25 for not displaying ‘L’ plates and £250 for being a learner driver on the motorway.

The defendant’s barrister said it was very foolish on his part. District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said the ban was to bring home to him that he had to obey the law.