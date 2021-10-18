Taghnevan Drive, Lurgan. Photo courtesy of Google.

Before the Lisburn Magistrates Court was Lurgan man Nathan James Declan O’Hare, aged 26, with an address at Riverside Meadows, Ballynahinch.

He appeared via video link from Lurgan Custody Suite facing charges of possessing a pointed blade in the Taghnevan Drive area of Lurgan on October 16 this year.

He is also accused of attempting to hijack by force or threat or intimidation two cars, a Ford Focus and a Ford Smax.

Detective Constable Alexander, attached to Lurgan CID, said he could connect O’Hare with the charges.

District Judge Peter Magill asked if there was an application for bail. He then read out the facts of the case in brief, that on Saturday 16 October at 5.15pm, two domicilliary care workers attended an address in Lurgan to attend a client in separate vehicles.

O’Hare shouted from the cells in Lurgan Custody Suite via video link, “I am not guilty of that.”

District Judge Magill said: “Would you be quiet please.” And, the court muted the video link.

The judge continued: “Both injured parties saw a male standing near the shop fronts and acting suspiciously.”

He said the women returned to their vehicles at 5.25 and were between the cars, parked side by side. They were in uniform and were approached by a male who demanded the keys before producing a knife.

They ran and one fell with an injury to her hand.

The judge continued reading: “Members of the public, on hearing the screams, came to their aid. The suspect was seen running off to the next street.”

District Judge Magill said he was found in the living room of his former home and arrested. A search of the premises resulted in a number of items being seized, most notably a large knife under the seat on which he had been sitting, another large knife found under his bed. During interview he stated he might have used it to ‘chop weed’. He said he was in the area but at his mother’s address but didn’t carry out the hijacking.

The judge said CCTV shows a person matching the exact description and wearing the same clothes leaving through the front door and front gate and turning towards the shops were the hijacking took place. When that was shown to him, he made no comment.

The Court heard that O’Hare is currently on Crown Court bail and Magistrates Court bail.

The defendant’s barrister Sean J Doherty said the allegations are serious but he denies them and there is a presumption of innocence.

Mr Doherty raised a number of issues regarding the need for bail, including the amount of time O’Hare may need to be in COVID-19 isolation prior to other matters before the courts.

The District Judge praised Mr Doherty’s appeal on behalf of his client but said it is a ‘hopeless application for bail’.

“This man is clearly a danger of carrying out further offences. Bail is refused.”

He was remanded in custody until November 12.

