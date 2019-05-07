Lurgan police station’s ‘B&B facilities’ hilarious online reviews tops chart

So impressive were the online reviews of Lurgan Police Station’s ‘Bed and Breakfast facilities’, it has topped the charts.

Several ‘guests’ who had the opportunity to stay overnight, gave the facility a five star review.

Lurgan Police Station Photo by Google

Normally reserved for tourist accommodation as well as eateries and businesses, some wits have written Google reviews of various police stations and garda stations across Ireland.

Eagle-eyed ‘M’ who runs the PSNI Craigavon Facebook page posted an online article listing the top ten - with Lurgan Police Station hitting the number one spot.

“Yet again, the Lurgan Lock & Key boutique tops the list

“Are we on Trip Advisor yet?”

And they added the hashtags #CostaDelLurgan #FiveStarFiveO

One review said: “First class personal, one problem; “lack of resources.”

Another said: “I have been in quite few B&B in Northern Ireland but this place is quite different. From the start the room was not too comfortable and could not share it with friends (some internal rules), did not enjoy the view from the window and I felt locked down.. Once my place was booked I could not leave the place as they want you to enjoy every minute. I quite enjoyed the location as it’s right in the middle of the town centre - very convenient for people that need the bus to get back home. The staff itself nice and warm people, always asked if I need anything and even accompanied me on the way to toilet. They are serving better food than any takeaway in Lurgan.

A third review said: “It was okay, they arrested my friend, but he had it coming. not bad, would recommend.”

Other Garda and PSNI stations on the list included: 10. Portlaoise Garda Station, Co. Laois; 9. Ballinagh Garda Station, Co. Cavan; 8. Tallaght Garda Station, Co. Dublin; 7. Emly Garda Station, Co. Tipperary; 6. Anglesea Street Garda Station, Co. Cork; 5. Galway Garda Station, Co. Galway; 4. Tralee Garda Station, Co. Kerry; 3. Ennis Garda Station, Co. Clare; 2. Strand Road Police, Co. Derry; 1. Lurgan Police Station, Co. Armagh.