Malcolm McKeown murder: Pair to appear in court

Two men have been charged over the murder of Malcolm McKeown in Waringstown last Monday.

The father-of-three, aged 54, was shot dead as he sat in his car behind a service station on Main Street the Co Down village.

Sources say his killing may have been part of a criminal feud, but police are keeping an “open mind” as to the motive of the fatal shooting.

Detectives investigating the murder have charged two men, aged 25 and 24 years old, following their arrest on Saturday morning.

They are expected to appear before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Monday.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.

Detective Chief Inspector Peter Montgomery has continued to appeal for information in relation to the investigation.

He said: “CCTV footage shows Mr McKeown entering the shop at Dewart’s Garage at approximately 7.15pm on Monday and then walking back to his car approximately four minutes later. It was around this time I believe that the gunman or gunmen shot him.

“I am keen to trace the driver and passengers of a dark blue or black VW Passat, registration RK62 PLX, which was seen at 6.20pm in Cambrai Heights before the shooting.

“I believe the gunman or men may have got out of this car, walked around the back of Dewart’s to shoot Malcolm McKeown, before fleeing and leaving Cambrai Heights in the car at 7.20pm.”

Mourners gathered for Mr McKeown’s funeral service at Emmanuel Church in Lurgan on Saturday, following by internment in Kernan Cemetery.