Malcolm McKeown murder probe: Detectives appeal for information about car

Detectives investigating the murder of father-of-three Malcolm McKeown in Waringstown on August 19 have issued a fresh appeal for information.

The 54-year-old was shot dead as he sat in his car at the side of Dewart’s Garage on Main Street at around 7:15pm.

Officers today released an image of a grey Volkswagen Golf S which was seen in the Greenhill Park area of Lurgan between 5pm and 7pm on the evening of the murder.

Detectives are keen to speak to speak to anyone who may have seen the car on the day in question.

Investigating officers can be contacted on 101.