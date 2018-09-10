Man (32) charged with attempted murder

A 32-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after an incident in Portadown.

Detectives in Lurgan, investigating an incident in the Brownstown Road area of Portadown in the early hours of Sunday 9th September, have also charged the man with assault and possessing an article with blade or point in a public place.

He is due to appear at Lisburn Magistrates Court today (Monday 10th September).

Two other men aged 27 and 43 who were arrested in connection with this incident have been released unconditionally.

The PSNI had been called shortly before 3.45am on Sunday morning with reports that the man has been assaulted in the Brownstown Rd. Detectives remained in the area for some time after.

Detectives are appealing for anyone who was in the vicinity of Shamrock Park or Brownstown Road early on Sunday morning and who witnessed the incident to contact detectives in Lurgan.