It is understood the car was stolen from commercial premises in Portadown on Tuesday evening.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “A 36 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking, burglary and a number of driving offences following a single vehicle road traffic collision in the Bluestone Road area of Portadown on Tuesday 24th August.

“At around 8:30pm on Tuesday, it was reported that a silver Kia Sportage had been taken from a commercial premises in the Carrickblacker Road area of Portadown. The vehicle was later reported to have collided with a hedge in the Bluestone Road area and has since been recovered.

Bluestone Road Craigavon. A car was found to have crashed into a hedge on this road on Tuesday evening. It followed the theft of a car from commercial premises in Portadown on the same evening. Photo courtesy of Google.

“Enquiries are continuing and anyone with information, or who has dash-cam footage of the incident is asked to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1727 24/08/21. Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”

