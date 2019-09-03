Man (56) and woman (25) are convicted of benefit fraud

A man and a woman were convicted at Craigavon Magistrates’ Court today for claiming benefits they were not entitled to.

Aimee Duffy (25) of Kilwilke Road, Lurgan, claimed Income Support and Housing Benefit totalling £323 while failing to declare employment. She was fined £150 and a £15 offender levy.

John Cinnamond (56) of Colane Road, Lurgan, received £209, for Jobseeker’s Allowance, by wrongful encashment of a cheque he was not entitled to. He was sentenced to a 12 month conditional discharge.

Any outstanding monies wrongfully obtained have to be repaid to the Department.

Suspected benefit fraud can be reported to the Department for Communities anonymously.