Detectives arrested the man and woman following the assault in the Enniskeen area.

Detective Sergeant Wilson said: “Shortly after 6pm, police received a report that a man was at a residential property in the Woodside Hill area of Portadown with a knife.

“While police were trying to locate the suspect, there was a second report for a serious assault in the Enniskeen area of Craigavon. It is believed this second incident occurred at approximately 9.30pm. One female was taken to hospital with a suspected fractured nose, suspected fracture to each side of her jaw, suspected fractured eye socket and suspected broken ribs.

Police are appealing for information following collision involving lorry and car.

“A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including grievous bodily harm, possession of offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and common assault. A 40-year-old woman was also arrested for aiding and abetting grievous bodily harm. Both remain in custody at this time.

“I am appealing to anyone with information, or who may have witnessed this assault, to contact us on 101 quoting reference 1617 of 28/10/21.”

A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

